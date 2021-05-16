The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has finally recognized Kraftwerk for their innovating and pioneering art.

Bandmates Karl Bartos, Wolfgang Flür, Ralf Hütter, and Florian Schneider, who passed away last year, have all been inducted for their avant-garde approach to electronic dance music. Their influence stretches far beyond any style or genre, however, which is why they’ve specifically earned the Early Influence Award in 2021.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame shares: “Kraftwerk are the foundation upon which all synthesizer-based rock and electronic dance music is built.”

“The band’s influence can be heard in the synth-pop of Depeche Mode, the electronic-rock integration of U2, the production techniques of Kanye West, and in countless EDM and dubstep artists.”

Prior to their induction, Kraftwerk had been denied RRHOF status six times over.

Other 2021 inductees include the Foo Fighters, Tina Turner, Jay-Z, The Go-Go’s, Carole King, Todd Rundgren, LL Cool J and more.

See the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announcement here.

Explore Kraftwerk’s discography here.