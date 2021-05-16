Washington D.C. is moving to lift most coronavirus (COVID-19) capacity restrictions by next Friday.

This is an exciting new development for bars and nightclubs, which will be able to operate at 50% capacity starting May 21. In addition, capacity restrictions on large scale sports and entertainment venues are expected to be dropped starting June 11.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said via press release:

We’re very pleased that over the last several days, we have seen our case spread, our community spread numbers, venture out of the red into the yellow and fast approaching the green. You might remember that our daily case rate peaked in January at 45.9. And today you can see it’s down to 6.6.

Although the announcement has been made, details on lifted restrictions have yet to be issued in writing. Thus, an executive order is expected within seven to 10 days.

Meanwhile, New York and California are moving forward with similar reopening strategies (read more here and here). The White House has also said those who have been vaccinated can stop wearing masks, indoors or outdoors, which should accelerate the opening up strategy. However, private businesses still have the option to enforce masks or not.

Big news from the CDC: If you’re fully vaccinated, you do not need to wear a mask – indoors or outdoors, in most settings. We’ve gotten this far. Whether you choose to get vaccinated or wear a mask, please protect yourself until we get to the finish line. pic.twitter.com/XI4yPmhWaD — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 13, 2021

