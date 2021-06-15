The latest single from Rezz, “Taste Of You” with actress/artist Dove Cameron, now has an official music video and it’s absolutely intoxicating.

Featuring frequent shots of Dove leaning seductively on a car, or being chased by an ominous Rezz in a dark alley, the two’s chemistry on screen is undeniable. You’ll definitely want to stay to the end for the twist ending.

Rezz says, “The most fun I’ve personally had in a music video.”

Dove Cameron says, “The kind of nights I dreamt about when I was a kid as to how my job would look.”

Check out the video below!

Photo Credit: Taylor Kahan