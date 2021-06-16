Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE) is moving forward as planned in 2021, having just rolled out an initial list of conference speakers — deadmau5, Don Diablo and more.

Newly announced speakers include Joel Zimmerman aka deadmau5 and his business partner Dean Wilson, as well as artist and futurist Don Diablo. Plus, Mixcloud CEO and co-founder Nico Perez, IMPALA chair Helen Smith, musical duo and internet phenomenon Zaena x Jason Maek and AR/VR expert Cortney Harding.

ADE Pro 2021 will focus on the future of the music industry and new ways of creating revenue for artists like NFTs and Blockchain technology. Green and sustainable initiatives will be examined, as well as best practices to make music businesses more profitable and effective. Plus, streaming reform and much more.

An ADE Pro 2021 pass gets you access to all conference tracks, business hubs, and networking lounges — and a chance to experience the complete festival and arts & culture program. Venues have limited capacity, so be sure to secure your spot ahead of time.

The 25th anniversary edition of ADE takes place in Amsterdam at Felix Meritis from October 13 – 17.

More topics and speakers for ADE Pro are set to be announced next month.

Further information and tickets here.

Photo via Amsterdam Dance Event