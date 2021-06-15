Madeon just announced his first set of headline shows in 2021!

This September, he’s bringing an updated version of Good Faith Live to Terminal 5 in New York City. The back-to-back shows go down Thursday, 9/23 & Friday, 9/24 as Madeon presents Good Faith Forever.

The producer shares his excitement in the post below:

WOW I MISSED THIS SO MUCH AAAAAAAAH.

AAAAAAHHFIRIIRURJFVZCZGZGZ

hdicjfjfjrkkririr!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa

Madeon’s sophomore album Good Faith arrived in 2019, delivering instant classics like “Dream Dream Dream,” “All My Friends,” “No Fear No More,” “Miracle,” and more.

See below and get ready to experience Good Faith Live in a new and updated “Forever” sense.

Madeon: Good Faith Forever