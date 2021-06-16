It’s a little backward to release your debut EP following your debut album, but Ghastly has never been one to do things by the book. After releasing The Mystifying Oracle back in 2018, he’s been steadily releasing singles, but The OG EP is finally out today with four bass-tastic tracks.

Ever since 4/20, Ghastly has been taking steps towards his highly anticipated EP, The OG. Both the title track and “Blackout” have been released, but two more bass-boosted anthems join the fold for this hard hitting project.

Ghastly shifts genre for the electro-infused “Octopussy” that pairs industrial inspiration with a touch of horror. “Creep It Real” kicks things back into high gear for an energetic burst of high-octane dubstep. With festivals on their return, Ghastly’s The OG EP is stacked full of rage-ready tracks that will have crowds going their hardest!

“I wrote The OG in the middle of the pandemic as a return to having fun and being care-free again and also as an ode to my pet chameleon that had passed away because I wrote it while he was hanging out on my head and he truly was an OG.” – Ghastly

Photo via Rukes.com