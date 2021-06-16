Tomorrowland’s Around the World is just around the corner — and the digital music festival experience is offering an exclusive, inside look at the magical Island of Pāpiliōnem in 2021.

Setting the bar for livestream events, Tomorrowland has created an entire world around its concept. The images below capture picturesque landscapes and views ahead of the virtual gathering, sharing a glimpse into Pāpiliōnem and the beauty it has to offer.

In addition, Tomorrowland shares behind-the-scenes looks as Charlotte de Witte, Alan Walker, Armin van Buuren, Lost Frequencies and many others record their sets before a massive green screen. Explore photos via Tomrorowland’s official Instagram account here.

Meanwhile, hopeful attendees are still awaiting details on Tomorrowland’s IRL event. Just over two months out — Tomorrowland is positive, but has yet to release specific details on the organization of the festival.

Tomorrowland – Around the World

View this post on Instagram

