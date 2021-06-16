Over the 2+ years, the pandemic has pushed ravers and electronic lovers to try new things and really think outside the box. With so many regulations and white tape and just as COVID dealt its final blow to the club scene, singer-songwriter Harry Nathan and twin brother came out with a revolutionary new concept. The two legends have been granted a Guinness World Record for the world’s smallest night club measuring just over a metre cubed and entitled the, ‘Doof Shed’.The Doof Shed is equipped with a Focal sound system, Pioneer DJ setup, intelligent lighting and a “Full Send” button, which activates a smoke machine, strobe, flashing lights and lasers to emulate the full body, sensory club experience.

Check out the amazing record and two guys setting up the ‘Doof Shed’ night club below: