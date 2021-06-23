A ‘Redneck Rave’ in Kentucky last weekend has left dozens injured and 48 people charged after a 5-day, alcohol-fueled catastrophe.

Organizers claim that 20,000 tickets were sold to the event in the small town of Mammoth Cave in Kentucky last week, which led to dozens of injuries, arrests, and more. Among the incidents, one man had his throat slit by a friend after a drunken fight, a man choked a woman until she passed out, and a man driving a side-by-side at the festival also ended up with a log impaled in his abdomen.

According to sources, 29-year-old Lancer Hodges was arrested after he allegedly strangled a woman until she passed out when they got into a fight over a blanket. He was charged with strangulation, wanton endangerment and fourth-degree domestic violent assault.

The throat slasher still has not been apprehended.

As for the man with the log through his stomach, he was airlifted to a hospital.

Further reports from the festival describe a situation with “multiple others who suffered severed fingers, broken bones, dislocated joints and severe lacerations at the festival. Medics also treated dozens more who had become ill because they were so drunk.” Dozens of attendees were charged with a range of offenses from drug trafficking to felony assault.

Though police were aware that the event would likely cause trouble, the sheriff ultimately made the decision to contain the chaos to the park because “he did not have enough staff to try and stop it.”

“The first vehicle that came through, we found meth, marijuana, and an open alcohol container,” Edmonson County Sheriff Shane Doyle told the Lexington Herald-Leader.

“And then one of the occupants had two active warrants… ‘We were like ‘well, this doesn’t bode well for the weekend.'”

There is apparently another installment of the Redneck Rave for the fall, scheduled for Oct. 14-17, according to a Facebook page for the event.

via Herald-Leader