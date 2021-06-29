On June 27th, the #FreedomToDance protest took place in response to the UK government’s extension of COVID-19 restrictions. Thousands of music lovers gathered in front of BBC on Regent Street in London to show support for the UK’s nightlife industry.

Organized by Save Our Scene, and backed by the Night Times Industries Association — the event featured a march and rave-like protest, with signs that read “MEET ME AT THE CLUB”, “MUSIC IS FREEDOM” and “CUT SHAPES NOT CULTURE,” according to DJ Mag.

DJs played out of vans, which lined the streets — featuring performances from Alan Fitzpatrick, Eats Everything, Hannah Wants, Low Steppa and many more, with plenty of b2b action in the mix.

Save Our Scene shared prior to the event, “We are demanding that the Government ends all restrictions on the hospitality sector without any further delay. Enough is enough and we can’t stay silent anymore.”

The protest fell under criticism as the crowd reportedly created a “festival-like atmosphere,” with disregard to social distancing and mask wearing mandates. Other criticisms are outlined in this article by DJ Mag, which had a contributor on the scene.

Save Our Scene has followed up with a new update, posted today:

Some have been saying, “oh they were just wanting a rave…” Yes! You are right ! That’s the whole point. Open up the clubs on the 19th so we can do it safely and responsibly, or you can expect Sunday to be a weekly event. That’s the choice our Government has to make.

Proceeds raised from Save Our Scene’s #FreedomToDance fundraising effort will go to the following organizations: Help Musicians, Music Venue Trust, We Make Events Official, and Save Night Life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Save Our Scene UK (@saveoursceneuk)

Source: DJ Mag