Cercle Festival has made the difficult decision to reschedule once again, now taking place May 14 & 15, 2022 at the Art & Space Museum (Musée de l’Air et de l’Espace) in Le Bourget, France.

Following up the news of Tomorrowland, Ultra Europe, and more pushing back dates until 2022, Cercle has notified ticketholders of the postponement. Tickets are transferrable for next year, but info on refunds will be sent out within the next few days.

Organizers are transparent about the challenges facing the festival:

First of all, no insurances would cover a last-minute cancelation decided by the authorities following, for example, a peak of COVID cases after the summer.

Secondly, thousands of international festival-goers could still not enter France.

Therefore, we prefer waiting a few months to be able to organize the best event possible in the best conditions possible, without having to change the capacity of the venue.

The lineup will remain identical, according to Cercle, as all artists have already signed on for the new edition of the festival. The roster includes Charlotte de Witte, Amelie Lens, Black Coffee, Pan-Pot, Maceo Plex, ARTBAT, Louisahhh — plus, a Cercle All Stars set and much more.

Read the full statement via Cercle here and pre-register for 2022 tickets here.