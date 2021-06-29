J Balvin & Skrillex, “In Da Getto,” is coming.

The Latin star just shared the official cover art for the single, featuring viral TikTok creator Khaby Lane.

Khaby went viral on the social media platform for “stitching” videos reacting to absurdly and often needlessly complicated methods of doing mundane tasks, showing a much simpler version, and then simply shrugging. In most, if not all, of his videos, he gets the point across purely from body language, without speaking.

What his relation is to J Balvin and Skrillex is a bit more unclear, and it could just be that the two wanted to feature him on the cover because they like his content.

Regardless, the collaboration can now be considered imminent.

Photo via Marilyn Hue