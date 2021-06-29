After a stunningly unpopular decision to move Day Trip, Insomniac’s new festival property, to Inglewood, 20 miles north of its original ocean front location in San Pedro, the festival is now moving once again to San Bernardino’s NOS Event Center.

“We are transforming NOS into the full Day Trip Fest experience: 2 stages of House Music All Day Long feat the same epic lineup, grounds completely covered by artificial grass, a Drone Light Show in the Sky, photo ops & art installations, shade structures, misting, a Ferris Wheel, performers, free parking in all our official lots & much more.”

All ticket holders will be refunded for their tickets, but the tickets will still b honored — effectively making this a free festival for the weekend for those lucky enough to snag a ticket. Anyone who purchased non-refundable accommodation or travel will be reimbursed for it. All attendees can also get a free ticket to an Insomniac festival of their choice the rest of this year (given it’s not already sold out).

Pasquale Rotella sounds absolutely defeated in the message to fans, which he recognizes and states himself. But it seems that Insomniac is doing their best with the hand they’ve been dealt.

Photo via Jonathan April for Insomniac Events