I remember meeting Kayzo in person for the first time, sitting down for an interview in the valley in Los Angeles at this little pizza place with his manager, Jon Rieker, back in 2015. We talked about his time in D1 hockey, his time at Icon Collective, his hopes and goals as an artist. It’s a little crazy to think about how much has changed since then and the absolutely insane strides that Kayzo has made in his career … thankfully, I don’t have to expend too much thought power on it myself because the his short documentary, NEW BREED, is out now.

The video takes us from some of his earliest moments, playing with friends like Dotcom, Yultron, and Ookay — collectively known as The Binches — to collaborating with Frank Zummo, Atreyu, Jacoby Shaddix of Papa Roach, and more.

It’s a phenomenal trip down memory lane as well as a unique insight into the mind and journey of Kayzo, who has without a doubt carved out a scene entirely unto himself over the past 6-7 years.

Best of all, after finishing the video, I only felt like his best was still to come.

Watch the full documentary below!