Eric Prydz is known for his awe-inspiring, mind-bending live production as seen in his EPIC shows and more recently with HOLOSPHERE. Now, he’s bringing that same innovation into a virtual world as part of a new series on the soon-to-launch VR platform Sensorium Galaxy.

Prydz joins a growing roster of artists, including David Guetta, Black Coffee, Carl Cox, Armin van Buuren, and Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike set to perform a series of shows on the virtual stages of PRISM World, the extraordinary music hub for virtual reality events on Sensorium Galaxy.

Eric Prydz says of the new collaboration:

I believe metaverses are taking digital events to the next stage, which is one of the main elements that has drawn me to this project. Working with cutting edge technology to deliver special performances has always been mine and my team’s goal, but to now take what we do in a physical space into a digital environment, creating endless possibilities, is so exciting!

Prydz has been at the forefront of electronic music, as well as live production, for more than a decade. His visceral and exhilarating concerts are known for pushing the limits of music and technology to create experiences that get the entire dance world talking, which aligns perfectly with Sensorium Galaxy’s vision for virtual music experiences.

Get excited with the teaser video below!

Eric Prydz x Sensorium Galaxy