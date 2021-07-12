Madeon’s breakout track “Pop Culture” is still a bop — even a decade later!
The producer’s famed mega-mashup originally released on July 11, 2011 and launched his career in unprecedented fashion. “Pop Culture” was recorded when Madeon was just 17 years old, and he went from bedroom producer to one of the most recognizable names in dance music overnight.
Integrating classic dance cuts from Daft Punk, deadmau5, Justice and Nero in with pop hits from Britney Spears, Lady Gaga, Madonna and Ke$ha, “Pop Culture” sampled 39 tracks using FL Studio & Ableton Live, played on a Novation Launchpad & Novation Zero SL MKII.
The track chopped bits and pieces of music from Ellie Goulding, Gorillaz, Michael Jackson, Linkin Park, The Killers, Kylie Minogue and more into one seamless performance, demonstrating Madeon’s sheer brilliance as a young artist and future tastemaker.
At the time of the mashup’s release, Madeon shared, “This is a little idea i’ve been playing around with to implement in my set, hope you like it.”
Listen here and scroll down for the full tracklist!
Madeon – Pop Culture
TRACKLIST
Alphabeat – Boyfriend
Alphabeat – Fascination
Bag Raiders – Shooting Stars
Black Eyed Peas – Gotta Feeling
Britney Spears – …Baby One More Time
Capsule – Can I Have A Word
Chromeo – Momma’s Boy
Coldplay – Viva La Vida
Daft Punk – Aerodynamic
Daft Punk – Around The World
Deadmau5 – Raise Your Weapon (Madeon Remix)
Deadmau5 – Right This Second
Ellie Goulding – Starry Eyed
ELO – Mr. Blue Sky
Girls Aloud – Biology
Gorillaz – Dare
Gossip – Heavy Cross (Fred Falke Remix)
Gwen Stefani – What You Waitin For (Jacques Lu Cont Mix)
Housse de Racket – Oh Yeah
Justice – DVNO
Justice – Phantom Part II
Katy Perry – One Of The Boys
Ke$ha – Take It Off
Kylie Minogue – Wow
Lady Gaga – Alejandro
Linkin Park – Crawling
Madonna – Hung Up
Martin Solveig ft. Dragonette – Boys and Girls
Michael Jackson – Billie Jean
Nero – Me and You
One Republic – All The Right Moves (Danger Remix)
One-T – Magic Key
Ratatat – Shempi
Solange – I Decided (Freemasons Remix)
Stardust – Music Sounds Better With You
The Buggles – Video Killed The Radio Star
The Killers – Losing Touch
The Who – Baba O’Riley (SebastiAn Remix)
Yelle – Que Veux Tu (Madeon Remix)