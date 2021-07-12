Madeon’s breakout track “Pop Culture” is still a bop — even a decade later!

The producer’s famed mega-mashup originally released on July 11, 2011 and launched his career in unprecedented fashion. “Pop Culture” was recorded when Madeon was just 17 years old, and he went from bedroom producer to one of the most recognizable names in dance music overnight.

Integrating classic dance cuts from Daft Punk, deadmau5, Justice and Nero in with pop hits from Britney Spears, Lady Gaga, Madonna and Ke$ha, “Pop Culture” sampled 39 tracks using FL Studio & Ableton Live, played on a Novation Launchpad & Novation Zero SL MKII.

The track chopped bits and pieces of music from Ellie Goulding, Gorillaz, Michael Jackson, Linkin Park, The Killers, Kylie Minogue and more into one seamless performance, demonstrating Madeon’s sheer brilliance as a young artist and future tastemaker.

At the time of the mashup’s release, Madeon shared, “This is a little idea i’ve been playing around with to implement in my set, hope you like it.”

Listen here and scroll down for the full tracklist!

Madeon – Pop Culture

TRACKLIST

Alphabeat – Boyfriend

Alphabeat – Fascination

Bag Raiders – Shooting Stars

Black Eyed Peas – Gotta Feeling

Britney Spears – …Baby One More Time

Capsule – Can I Have A Word

Chromeo – Momma’s Boy

Coldplay – Viva La Vida

Daft Punk – Aerodynamic

Daft Punk – Around The World

Deadmau5 – Raise Your Weapon (Madeon Remix)

Deadmau5 – Right This Second

Ellie Goulding – Starry Eyed

ELO – Mr. Blue Sky

Girls Aloud – Biology

Gorillaz – Dare

Gossip – Heavy Cross (Fred Falke Remix)

Gwen Stefani – What You Waitin For (Jacques Lu Cont Mix)

Housse de Racket – Oh Yeah

Justice – DVNO

Justice – Phantom Part II

Katy Perry – One Of The Boys

Ke$ha – Take It Off

Kylie Minogue – Wow

Lady Gaga – Alejandro

Linkin Park – Crawling

Madonna – Hung Up

Martin Solveig ft. Dragonette – Boys and Girls

Michael Jackson – Billie Jean

Nero – Me and You

One Republic – All The Right Moves (Danger Remix)

One-T – Magic Key

Ratatat – Shempi

Solange – I Decided (Freemasons Remix)

Stardust – Music Sounds Better With You

The Buggles – Video Killed The Radio Star

The Killers – Losing Touch

The Who – Baba O’Riley (SebastiAn Remix)

Yelle – Que Veux Tu (Madeon Remix)