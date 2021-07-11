It’s been almost two years since Swedish House Mafia’s last run of shows concluded. The trio, made up of Sebastian Ingrosso, Axwell, and Steve Angello has been quiet ever since… but some posters spotted around the world has led some to believe that something is coming.

And as far as Proximity is concerned, it has apparently been “confirmed” that the supergroup is releasing a new record this coming Friday.

Plenty of IDs have been spread from SHM’s last live shows, and we even reported in February earlier this year that they were apparently back in the studio. It’s not entirely surprising that we’ve heard nothing from them since early 2020, especially given COVID-19 and everything else that came with it.

Now that the world is (beginning to) open up, it would make sense for them to finally release their first new music since 2012. Still, it remains to be seen what comes of these mysterious posters and whether they truly have something coming.

For all we know, it could be another merch drop. Let’s wait and see.

Swedish House Mafia is releasing a new record this Friday confirmed by a source close to the Swedes. 👀 pic.twitter.com/X7OkBSI21n — Proximity (@ProximityM) July 10, 2021

Photo via Rukes.com