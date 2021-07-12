CRSSD Festival is back, featuring a mix of unmissable acts over September 25 & 26 at Waterfront Park in San Diego.

Joining the lineup this year are KAYTRANADA, ZHU, CamelPhat, Hot Since 82, Jaime Jones, ANNA, Kölsch and Sven Väth. Plus, Boys Noize, Flying Lotus, Jon Hopkins live, Carl Craig, Chris Lorenzo, Paula Temple and more. Plus, Tiga & Hudson Mohawke present LOVE MINUS ZERO.

Supported by Beatport, Mixmag and more, the event offers an eclectic mix of acts in popular demand, positioning CRSSD Festival as a west coast destination festival for 2021.

RSVP and pre-sale has already begun, with general on sale starting this Wednesday at 11 AM PT.

Ticket info below!