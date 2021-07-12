Zeds Dead and Subtronics teamed up for the first time at the end of 2019, releasing “Bumpy Teeth” as party of We Are Deadbeats, Vol 4. It wasn’t too long after that they got together a second time to reinvent the Atmosphere classic “GodLovesUgly.” Now, they’re joining forces again to remix yet another classic, this time taking on “Where’s Your Head At” by Basement Jaxx.

The legendary single was originally released on Basement Jaxx’ 2001 album Rooty, making this remix 20 years in the making. According to comments on Reddit, the remix was first previewed at Dead Rocks 7 two weekends ago, but the video below is from their set at the Deadbeats show in Arizona this past weekend.

As you can see from the video, the two artists take the original’s iconic vocal line and add some new dubstep flair on top, making this a track that hits both the nostalgia center of the brain as well as the chest-rattling, dopamine-inducing center of all bass heads.

No word yet on a release date. The time between when they first previewed their “GodLovesUgly” remix and the eventual release was about seven months, but this hopefully won’t take as long. Check it out below!