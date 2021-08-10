David Guetta and MORTEN continue their hot streak with another Future Rave production!

Last month, Guetta teamed up with DJ/tastemaker MistaJam and pop-soul sensation John Newman for a brand new collaboration, “If You Really Love Me (How Will I Know)” — reviving a Whitney Houston classic in the process.

Now, Guetta and MORTEN reimagine the track even further with a Future Rave twist. The remix introduces dark yet airy tones, lush, excited plucks and low vibrations, ultimately providing an underground meets main stage feel with unmatched energy.

Listen here and explore more Future Rave releases here!

David Guetta x MistaJam x John Newman – If You Really Love Me [Future Rave Remix]

Stream/download: https://dguetta.lnk.to/IfYouReallyLoveMeFRRemix

Photo: Ushuaïa Ibiza