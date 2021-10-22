Swedish House Mafia have teamed with iconic superstar The Weeknd for a new single and video “Moth to a Flame.” The new song, initially teased during the trio’s landmark performance at the MTV VMAs pre-show, marks the band’s first new music since announcing their reunion this past July with a pair of new singles “It Gets Better” and “Lifetime (feat. Ty Dolla $ign & 070 Shake).”

“We found out he was a big fan of us,” Steve Angello told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. “And then obviously, Sal, who manages both of us put us together. And then it was just super organic. We just hung out and had a really late night in LA and hit the studio. And then we spent a couple days together just having fun and listening to music and talking about ideas and visuals and or whatever it was. When you vibe with somebody and you appreciate their art, I think you just connect. It’s like a friendship. It’s that kind of connection.”

Sebastian Ingrosso continued, “[…] he has a very unique voice that really sounds good on its own. We really had to keep the music back. We have to really make space for his voice. I think that was the key that we early on understood. Yeah. If this is going to work, we need to really keep it stripped and focus on Abel’s voice. And then we can do our thing.”

The trio of songs continue to build anticipation toward the band’s forthcoming full length Paradise Again, slated for release early next year with a Special Tour Edition CD pre-order available now that unlocks exclusive pre-sale tour tickets.

In conjunction with the new single, Swedish House Mafia have announced an international tour for 2022 produced by Live Nation, their first proper run that includes US dates since 2012. Long revered by fans for their bombastic live performances, the band’s previous outing, “One Last Tour,” sold over 1,000,000 tickets. The 2022 jaunt will follow the trio’s just announced performance at Coachella 2022 and includes arenas across the United States and Europe – full dates below.

Tickets go on sale to the general public next Friday, October 29th at swedishhousemafia.com, with the Special Tour Edition CD pre-order pre-sale beginning on Wednesday, October 27.

SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA 2022 TOUR DATES

Fri Jul 29 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena

Sun Jul 31 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Wed Aug 3 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

Fri Aug 5 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sun Aug 7 – Montreal, QC – îleSoniq Festival

Tue Aug 9 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Wed Aug 10 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Thu Aug 11 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Sat Aug 13 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Wed Aug 17 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Fri Aug 19 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Sun Aug 21 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Thu Aug 25 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Fri Aug 26 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sat Aug 27 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Tue Aug 30 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Fri Sep 2 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sun Sep 4 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena

Tue Sep 13 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Wed Sep 14 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Fri Sep 16 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Thu Sep 29 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena

Fri Sep 30 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro Arena

Sun Oct 2 – London, UK – The O2

Thu Oct 6 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

Sat Oct 8 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena Birmingham

Mon Oct 10 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

Fri Oct 14 – Madrid, Spain – IFEMA Madrid Live

Sat Oct 15 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena

Tue Oct 18 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum

Wed Oct 19 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

Fri Oct 21 – Krakow, Poland – Tauron Arena

Sat Oct 22 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena

Tue Oct 25 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Thu Oct 27 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

Sat Oct 29 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

Mon Oct 31 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Thu Nov 3 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle

Sat Nov 5 – Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle

Sun Nov 6 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena

Tue Nov 8 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclaycard Arena

Wed Nov 9 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

Fri Nov 11 – Oslo, Norway – Telenor Arena

Sun Nov 13 – Tampere, Finland – Uros Arena