It’s been over two years since we’ve last heard new music from The Chainsmokers, their 2019 album World War Joy. The group has been on a social media hiatus since February 2020, ironically just a month before the official global pandemic was declared. They still popped up every now and then during the pandemic, but on the public-facing front, they’ve been quiet.

Yesterday, they performed on the main stage at EDC, however, and shared some new music with the crowd.

“EDC! This is a brand new Chainsmokers record right here, let’s go!” they shouted over the mic.

The new song is noticeably more house than their previous releases, signaling a possible return to “EDM” over the pop they were putting out on their past two albums. Still, they’ve been known to genre-switch quite a bit so any other releases are still to be evaluated.

Check out the new track below.