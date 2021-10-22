DJ Snake has become a paragon of mega-collabs, beginning with “Taki Taki” in 2018, teaming up with Cardi B, Ozuna, and Selena Gomez. Next up was “Loco Contigo” in 2019, reviving his single with J. Balvin and Tyga and adding on Ozuna, again, and Nicky Jam, Natti Natasha, Darell, and Sech.

Now in 2021, he’s back with Ozuna, again again, as well as Megan The Stallion and LISA of BLACKPINK for “SG.”

The song is another Hispanic-influenced melody which fits well with Ozuna, as Megan and LISA both inject their own unique vocal stylings on top of the laid back and groovy rhythm. It already has 400,000 streams on Spotify before it’s even been out for a full 24 hours, so this one could be headed for another billion plays as “Taki Taki” did.

Time will tell though, and you can help get it there if you want by streaming it below.