Just a few months since the release of Illenium’s fourth studio album, Fallen Embers, he’s back with the Deluxe version, featuring five new songs including a remix with Virtual Riot for “Blame Myself” and a new collaboration with Said The Sky, “I See You.”

Among the new tracks is “Wouldn’t Change A Thing” featuring Thirty Seconds To Mars – which marked the first new music from Thirty Seconds To Mars in three years. The song has already garnered over 1 million streams and counting since its release last Friday. Also included is “Superhero” with William Black and Alna, Illenium’s first-released drum & bass track.

Continuing a historic run of dates this year, Illenium takes over Masonic Temple Theatre in Detroit, MI as part of his latest headline tour. This leg will be highlighted by a four-night stand at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco November 24-28 and back-to-back shows at The Armory in Minneapolis, MN December 10-12.

Check out the deluxe Fallen Embers below and listen to the first five, new tracks!

Photo by Alive Coverage/Sipa USA