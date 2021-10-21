It’s been a persistent, long road for the intersection between music and video games. A little over two decades ago we had the soundtrack from Tony Hawk Pro Skater, soon games like Forza and Need For Speed incorporated soundtracks, then FIFA and NBA 2k, even producers like Noisia were creating scores for games like Devil May Cry. In the past couple of years, we’ve seen that relationship blossom with in-game performances in Fortnite and entirely unique bands created in League of Legends. Festivals in Minecraft, partnerships with Rocket League… the list goes on.

The newest addition to the cross-section of dance music, specifically, and gaming comes via Insomniac and Roblox with the introduction of World Party, the first music festival to be held on Roblox.

As more than 500,000 attendees gather Under the Electric Sky at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend, fans can join the festival in the metaverse October 23 – October 25, with a virtual pre-show event airing October 22. The World Party space is open now.

“To partner and create with a metaverse leader like Roblox is an exciting opportunity for Insomniac. Bringing people from all over the world together through art and experience is a goal we’re always working hard to achieve, and together with Roblox we are able to expand this into the digital world.” says Pasquale Rotella, Founder and CEO of Insomniac. “This experience takes the creativity and inspiration behind EDC and all other festivals and events to new heights. Bringing our vision to life digitally and opening up the wonder and magic of EDC to anyone of any age, no matter where they are. As we say at EDC, ‘All Are Welcome Here’.”

In partnership with Wonder Works Studio, creators of the top experience Overlook Bay, EDC on Roblox will feature five ‘party all-night tents’ inspired by this year’s festival theme with over 50 artists — including Kaskade, Zedd, Alison Wonderland, Louis the Child, Slander b2b2 said the sky, Rezz, Loud Luxury, DJ Snake, Alan Walker, Phantoms, Wax Motif, Oliver Heldens, and Benny Benassi — streaming their performances across virtual stages. Over 25 unique accessories can be acquired using custom virtual Kandi to equip and express individual style, and just joining the World Party enters attendees to win real and virtual merchandise. The space will feature mini-games that allow fans to race through the vast world, collect cuddly animals, dance battle against friends, and build their home in Camp EDC — the festival campsite.

Attending EDC

Full festival details and information on how to sign up for a free Roblox account to enter EDC in World Party can be found here. Roblox users can attend any of the over 50 performances throughout the weekend.

Performances will begin on Roblox starting at 4:00 pm PT on October 22 in a limited pre-show, with the majority of EDC sets to begin broadcasting the following day. The artists themselves will also jump into the metaverse through server hopping and meet and greets inside the World Party experience throughout the festival.