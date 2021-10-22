Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas, the world’s largest dance music festival, officially begins tonight. Those already in Vegas will be able to witness hundreds of artists perform, but those at home can still watch the largest festival live stream in its history, for the first-time ever streaming all eight festival stages across multiple platforms including YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, Lomotif and Roblox.

More than 75 cameras will transport viewers at home directly into the heart of EDC Las Vegas to join in on the festival’s 25th anniversary celebration. Beyond the unforgettable live sets from the world’s top dance music artists, curated channels will feature special moments and cultural clips from EDC over the last 25 years. Artists streaming live from EDC Las Vegas include Kygo, Rezz, Kaskade, Gryffin, DJ Snake, Excision, Zedd and more. Fans can tune in to tv.insomniac.com for full details.

“I am so excited that Headliners from around the globe will be able to experience the magic of EDC Las Vegas this year,” remarked Pasquale Rotella, founder and CEO of Insomniac. “This would not be possible if it were not for our dedicated partners who will make the virtual experience unforgettable for those raving from home.”

“Insomniac has been a great partner to YouTube in continually bringing live music to fans around the world. We are honored to share this special 25th anniversary event of Electric Daisy Carnival featuring 8 separate streams! It will be an incredible event.” says Ali Rivera, Head of Live Music and West Coast Artist Relations at YouTube.

In Insomniac’s newly launched Roblox metaverse, World Party, users can hit their favorite stages, including kineticFIELD, circuitGROUNDS and cosmicMEADOW to watch the livestream and interact with fellow virtual Headliners.

EDC Las Vegas will stream live on tv.insomniac.com beginning at 5.p.m. PT on Friday, Oct. 22 through 5:30 p.m. PT on Monday, Oct. 25.

Photo by Alex Perez for Insomniac Events