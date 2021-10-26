It will have been three years, two events, since the last Ultra Music Festival in Miami.

Ultra was one of, if not the first festival to be hit with a cancellation due to COVID-19. And, being so early in the year, it had no chance of coming back in March 2021 when the vaccine was only just beginning to roll out and safety around coronavirus was still dubious at best. Now, as we look to 2022, the Miami music festival is plotting its grand return and bringing back all the top-tier acts from which it has built a reputation.

The phase 1 lineup was announced this morning, with names like Pendulum, Illenium, Martin Garrix, Alison Wonderland, DJ Snake, Madeon, SVDDEN DEATH presents VOYD, Zeds Dead, and more.

Honestly, it’s a lot more bass music for an Ultra phase 1 reveal than we’re used to, but the variety is there with Carl Cox, Boris Brejcha, Nina Kraviz, Nicky Romero, Kygo, Oliver Tree, Sofi Tukker, and Tale Of Us also getting announced.

As for tickets for 2022, the situation is a bit unclear. Back in April of this year, the festival was sued for withholding ticket refunds. The lawsuit filed in the Eleventh Judicial Circuit in Miami-Dade County stated:

Ultra engaged in unconscionable, unfair, and/or deceptive trade practices by advertising, offering, and promoting the festival, taking individuals’ money to attend said advertised festival, cancelling the festival, and then failing to provide ticket purchasers with the option of receiving a refund, effectively shifting all risk and costs of Ultra’s decision to cancel the Event to the consumers.

Whether these tickets are still in the buyers possession, or if those buyers will even want to attend 2022 and open those tickets up to the secondary market, or if the festival will release more tickets — these are all questions that at this time remain unanswered.

Take a look at the phase 1 lineup below.

Photo via aLIVE Coverage