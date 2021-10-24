EDC Night 2 is wrapped, and there will be plenty to talk about once the weekend is through. But last night during Diplo’s set at cosmicMEADOW, the festival welcomed one of its biggest guests so far — Lil Nas X.

It’s not at all uncommon for DJs to bring out other DJ special guests at festivals. What makes events like EDC or Ultra so special are the guests that end up coming from elsewhere, whether it’s Drake, The Kid Laroi, or in this case Lil Nas X.

The young dynamo came out to perform his hit “Industry Baby” during Diplo’s set and it’s clear the crowd was absolutely eating it up.

Check out the clip below and prepare for the final day today, whether you’re in person in Vegas or at home watching the live stream.