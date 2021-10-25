You’ve probably been hearing it all through the pandemic, that producers weren’t releasing their best works until touring and live events resumed. Despite many albums and impressive projects being dropped during the pandemic, overall, that probably remains true. There’s still so many sets to go through from EDC that we’ll likely be finding IDs for weeks, but one has already surfaced — Seven Lions & Rezz.

As Seven Lions took to the main stage on Friday, he dropped this amazing track (below). The clear influences from Rezz mixed with Seven Lions’ own melodic-infused bass music makes for a wonderful track that will surely see the light of day soon.

Until then, check it out below and head here to watch full sets from the festival!

Photo via Rukes.com