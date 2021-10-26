You might want to plan on heading to the south for New Year’s, because Griz and Zeds Dead are reviving their B2B from Goldrush earlier this year for a massive event called ‘Zero Gravity.’

The lineup, of course, includes Griz and Zeds Dead, playing individual sets as well as another b2b set. Support will come from CloZee and Jantsen, another two of the more forward-thinking bass artists in the scene right now, making this one unforgettable night.

Tickets are on sale tomorrow at 9am PT/noon ET here.