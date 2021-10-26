For more than six years, Two Friends have been gracing the world with their Big Bootie Mixes, putting together an assortment of songs that seem impossible to mix and the amount of which seems staggering to even the most seasoned DJs. (Of course, putting it together on Ableton Live helps.)

Now, the duo are here again with the 20th installment of the mix, putting together a group of over 100 songs in an hour, from electronic to pop to hip hop, and everything flows seamlessly. Just listen to how they mix in “My Shiny Teeth and Me” at 6:39… yes, that one. Or mixing “Inside Of You” from ‘Forgetting Sarah Marshall’ into “Industry Baby” by Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow. Just, perfection.

See the full tracklist here.

Catch Two Friends on their Adventureland tour which begins this week!! Tickets here.