EDC Las Vegas ended at 5am on Monday and only about 36 hours later, Insomniac was already announcing the lineup of their next big EDC installment: Mexico.

The festival in Mexico will go down February 25-27 next year at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City. GA for the festival begins at only $100 making it very affordable even for those traveling from outside the country. (Be sure to update yourself on any COVID policies related to Mexico and international travel before you book your flight or purchase your ticket.)

See the full lineup in the tweet below.