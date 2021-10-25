EDC 2021 is officially over, and that’s a sad day for hundreds of thousands of ravers who descended upon the Las Vegas Motor Speedway over the past three days. However, with the live stream, now dozens of sets exist up on YouTube (unofficially for now, until they’re uploaded by either the artists or Insomniac).

Below, you can watch sets from Tiësto, Alison Wonderland, Martin Garrix, Excision, Pendulum Trinity, NGHTMRE, Alesso, Subtronics, Seven Lions, Diplo, and Knife Party. You might even be able to find more on YouTube if you search your favorite DJ who appeared on the live stream over the weekend.

Tiësto

Subtronics

Seven Lions

Alesso

Excision

Martin Garrix

NGHTMRE

Alison Wonderland

Knife Party

Diplo

Pendulum Trinity

Photo via Ivan Meneses for Insomniac Events