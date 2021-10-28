“Do It, To It” from ACRAZE, released on Thrive/Virgin a couple months ago, could be heard all around EDC this past weekend, from Zedd opening his set at cosmicMEADOW with a Squid Games mashup to ACRAZE himself coming out for Andrew Rayel’s set at kineticFIELD to premiere a new remix. The track could also be heard from bassPOD thanks to Subtronics, who played out his own flip of the chart-topping record.

The original swerving house tune turned into a massive headbanger that had the crowd going wild. Subtronics’ own video leaves out the suspenseful build but one of the fans in the crowd replied with the full drop and it’s absolutely insane.

If you want to make this remix official, go show your support and RT!

LEAN WITH IT ROCK WITH IT 🚀 pic.twitter.com/0Q3lOWGwyS — ✨💎THE FRACTAL TOUR💎✨ (@Subtronics) October 27, 2021

Photo via Rukes.com