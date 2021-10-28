Wooli, arguably the most well known purveyor of sad bass music (if that’s what you choose to call it), played EDC this past weekend. If you were at his set, you probably saw Grabbitz come out as a special guest to sing live over their new collaboration with Illenium.

Captured by @goonass_bhris at the festival, the song is equal parts emotional and bass-filled accompanied by Grabbitz’s “butter on toast” voice, and it sounds amazing! Since Illenium just released his deluxe Fallen Embers album, it’s hard to predict when this might be officially released. But we can hope that it will be some time next year.

Check out the clip below!

Nicks voice is literal Butter on toast and we've known each other way before I was a DJ. Glad we were able to work on something finally 😍@grabbitz https://t.co/2OhHq8TUEu — ❄️DESTINATION TOUR🔥 (@woolimusic) October 27, 2021

Photo via Rukes.com