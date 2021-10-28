Avicii announced his retirement from touring and music in March 2016 (though he eventually returned in 2017 for his final EP before his death, AVĪCI (01) ), but it wasn’t until August in 2016 that he played his final live performance at Ushuaïa in Ibiza.

Today, on the 10th anniversary of “Levels,” his team has uploaded his final performance of the track from his final show. And it’s almost poetic in a way that it was the Skrillex remix.

Today is the 10-year anniversary of Levels. In celebration, Tim's final performance of Levels in Ibiza 2016 is released on music video platforms. What’s your best Levels memory?https://t.co/NXbxPs8MDD — Tim Bergling (@Avicii) October 28, 2021

Watch the emotional “Levels” moment below.

Photo via Rukes.com