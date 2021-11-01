Following the success of the Blade Runner 2049 film from 2017, Adult Swim has released an animated series called Blade Runner: Black Lotus that merges the established Blade Runner universe with a more anime-style presentation.

Along with the series, the original television soundtrack contains 15 new songs from the likes of X Ambassadors, Tori Kelly, G-Eazy, iann dior, as well as a collaboration from Alesso and Danna Paola.

Check out the song from Alesso below as well as the opening sequence from the series to see what it’s all about.