Martin Garrix and Jex unveil stellar acoustic version of ‘Told You So’

Martin Garrix and extraordinary vocalist Jex, have wowed listeners yet again with the release of their raw, and heartwarming acoustic version of ‘Told You So’. The original version was released on 22 November 2024, and has garnered over 27 million streams and counting.

The release of the acoustic version is an exciting change in direction for Martin Garrix who is known for his larger than life dancefloor-filling anthems. In the stripped down version, Jex’s magical vocals steal the spotlight and shine magnificently against the backdrop of the instrumental arrangement.

In the accompanying music video, Jex is seen singing her heart out while playing piano, and Martin plays the guitar fervently. The video is shot in black and white, which emphasises the deeply emotive nature of the lyrics and the track itself.

Stream the acoustic version below:

Watch the video below:

