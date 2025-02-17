Avicii’s 2016 track ‘Forever Yours’ gets released, along with new video footage

Avicii’s 2016 single with Swedish singer Sandro Cavazza has been released as a single. The track, which was previously unreleased, rose to popularity recently as it was included in two Netflix documentaries about the late artist, titled I’m Tim and My Last Show. Avicii performed the track at his very last show at Ushuaïa, Ibiza as seen in the documentary My Last Show.

Although the single wasn’t released when Avicii was alive, he often played different versions of the track during his performances. In addition to the release of the single, a 10 minute mini documentary has been released on Avicii’s YouTube channel, featuring Avicii and his friends listening to a demo version of the track. In the video, Avicii comments; “I got so many ideas too” when discussing the track in the studio.

Watch the video below:

Over the last few months, Avicii has remained in EDM industry news headlines as his music continues to gain momentum, while his influence and reach are consistently on the rise too! His track ‘The Nights’ recently hit 2 billion streams, while coveted and exclusive Avicii merch went on sale in January, and a few of his tracks climbed the Spotify Global Chart after the release of I’m Tim in December 2024.

Stream ‘Forever Yours’ (Tim’s 2016 Ibiza Version) below: