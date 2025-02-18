Dark Mode Light Mode
Nicole Kidman dances to Yellow Claw's 'CRUSH' in A24 movie Babygirl
Alok and Kylie Minogue unite for dazzling single ‘Last Night I Dreamt I Fell In Love’

Alok and Kylie Minogue unite for dazzling single ‘Last Night I Dreamt I Fell In Love’

February 18, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Kylie, Alok / Image credit Jimmy Turrell

Brazilian EDM superstar Alok, teamed up with Australian pop royalty Kylie Minogue on a striking dance pop single titled ‘Last Night I Dreamt I Fell in Love’.

The single is Kylie’s first release since her Tension II album dropped in 2024. This is also the first time Kylie and Alok have worked together, and based on the outcome and response to the track it may not be the last! The single is a light, fun-loving offering which merges Kylie’s pop sensibilities with Alok’s pristine production.

Alongside the single is a sensational music video which sees Kylie drenched in a rainbow of lights, while lying down and singing sensually. 

Watch the music video below:

 

Follow Alok:

Spotify InstagramFacebook

Follow Kylie Minogue:

SpotifyInstagram X Facebook

February 18, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

