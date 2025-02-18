Alok and Kylie Minogue unite for dazzling single ‘Last Night I Dreamt I Fell In Love’

Brazilian EDM superstar Alok, teamed up with Australian pop royalty Kylie Minogue on a striking dance pop single titled ‘Last Night I Dreamt I Fell in Love’.

The single is Kylie’s first release since her Tension II album dropped in 2024. This is also the first time Kylie and Alok have worked together, and based on the outcome and response to the track it may not be the last! The single is a light, fun-loving offering which merges Kylie’s pop sensibilities with Alok’s pristine production.

Alongside the single is a sensational music video which sees Kylie drenched in a rainbow of lights, while lying down and singing sensually.

Watch the music video below:

