Nicole Kidman dances to Yellow Claw’s ‘CRUSH’ in A24 movie Babygirl

Dutch bass trap duo Yellow Claw have made history yet again, with their ferocious single ‘CRUSH’ being featured in the movie Babygirl with Nicole Kidman, Antonia Banderas and Harris Dickinson.

In the A24 movie, which was released on 25 December 2024, Nicole is seen walking into a packed underground rave, filled with sweaty, pulsating bodies moving to the hard-hitting beat of Yellow Claw’s ‘CRUSH’, which features Natte Visstick and RHYME.

Due to the track’s immense success in the film, it has now amassed over 1 million streams weekly! On Instagram, the duo celebrated excitedly on a post about the film; “We really did Get Nicole Kidman Raving to One Of Our Songs Before GTA6”.

This collaboration came about organically, as Jim Taihuttu who is one half of Yellow Claw and also a film director, introduced the track to Babygirl director and writer Halina Reijn. The prodigal pair’s music has also appeared in other major films such as 22 Jump Street and Good Boys, along with the popular video game Just Dance.

In their phenomenal 15 year career, Yellow Claw has amassed over 1 billion streams, and have collaborated with the likes of A$AP Ferg, Steve Aoki, Tiësto and Tinashe to name just a few. With ‘CRUSH’ being included in the Babygirl soundtrack, it just further emphasises Yellow Claw’s impact and unwavering influence on the entertainment industry as a whole.

Yellow Claw‘s upcoming dates (as €URO TRA$H):

14 March – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Kemistry Nightclub

15 March – Denver, CO – Vinyl

16 March – Mexico City, MX – Looloo Studio

21 March – Vancouver, BC – Enso Event Center

22 March – Toronto, ON – REBEL

23 March – New York City, NY – The Roof at Superior Ingredients

29 March – Honolulu, HI – Republik

