The second single from NGHTMRE’s forthcoming album drops on Friday!

American DJ and producer, NGHTMRE, is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming sophomore album. The album’s debut single ‘Torch’ was released on 7 February, and featured hip hop sensation A$AP Ferg and received rave reviews so far!

Stream ‘Torch’ below:

The upcoming single titled ‘BURIED A FRIEND’, dives into the theme of letting go. The track directly addresses releasing a friendship that no longer serves you, however in an Instagram post NGHTMRE mentions that the lyrics can be applied to any part of life. He shared; “SINGLE #2 FROM MY UPCOMING ALBUM IS HERE ON FRIDAY! This song is about letting go. While the vocal talks about letting go of a friendship, the general sentiment I think applies to many aspects of life. Letting go is an extremely powerful tool that you can use to improve your mental, emotional, physical well-being and freedom! I’ve been working on it for a really long time and I am so happy with how it ended up coming together”

NGHTMRE is known for his eclectic fusion of trap, bass, hip hop and other electronic music mutations. He rose to popularity in the 2010s, and had his breakthrough in 2015 with the single ‘Street’. He has since collaborated with the likes of Skrillex, Lil Jon, Flosstradamus and Zeds Dead.

Although no album release date or title has been shared publicly yet, we can wholeheartedly guarantee that it’ll continue to propel NGHTMRE’s career and influence even further!

Follow NGHTMRE:

Spotify – Instagram – Facebook – X