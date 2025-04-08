Dimitri Vegas talks earliest musical memories, the return of his ‘Vinyl Only’ show & current musical influences! [Interview]

We caught up with EDM giant Dimitri Vegas, whose decades-long career has shaped and influenced a generation of rising EDM stars as well as fans. Synonymous with world-renowned brands like Tomorrowland and EDC Las Vegas, Dimitri has remained at the forefront of the global electronic music arena.

Together with his brother Like Mike, they formed the prolific duo Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike. This formidable pairing proved to be highly favourable, as they established their legendary imprint Smash The House in 2010, which has seen releases from the likes of Vintage Culture and W&W to name a few. They were the first duo to hit the number 1 spot on the DJ Mag Top 100 DJs in 2015, and have taken over the electronic world with iconic performances at EXIT festival, Parookaville and Creamfields.

In our exclusive interview with Dimitri Vegas, he talks about playing with Vin Diesel at Tomorrowland, his current musical influences, and how his relationship with the industry has changed since establishing Smash The House.

Can you tell us about your earliest musical memory?

I connected with music from a very young age, listening to a wide range of genres, and electronic music has always been very engrained in Belgium on radio and charts. But it wasn’t until I was about 13 years actually realized that I was listening to “dance music” as conceptual thing and became hooked. After seeing some kids DJing at a summer camp in Belgium, I decided I wanted to give it a go as well. From there, I started taking DJing more seriously and began collecting vinyl.

Who are your musical influences right now?

I’ve always been inspired by good music and one of the great things about this current period of dance music is the sheer volume of incredibly talented artists. We’re seeing so many great emerging artists coming through our label right now, like Junkie Kid, BYORN, Baswell and many others. Of course, I’m still inspired by my old-school heroes, who paved the way for so many of us. Experiencing the incredible parties at iconic venues like Amnesia, Pacha and Space Ibiza during my early years on the island also had a huge impact on me.

It’s become a common refrain from established artists in recent years, who have to contend with superfans that overreach and even stalk. How is your connection with your fans? Can you share any compelling stories?

Haha, yes, I’ve heard stories from other artists who’ve dealt with those kinds of issues in the past, but we’ve never really had any problems. I like to think it’s because we’re approachable and in general in Belgium and Ibiza people tend to know their boundaries, plus I think we’re pretty approachable in general. Our connection with our fans means everything, so we spend a lot of time engaging with them, whether at shows or on social media. Some moments really stand out, like meeting fans with tattoos inspired by us or seeing a scrapbook filled with every flyer from our early gigs. It’s moments like these that remind us how impactful the music and this journey are, not just for us, but for them too.

Since establishing your label Smash The House in 2010, has your relationship with the music industry changed in any way?

Smash The House has given us more control over the creative direction of our music while also providing a platform to help emerging artists find their voice. It’s also deepened our understanding of the business side of the industry, which has been both challenging and rewarding. Overall, it’s definitely expanded our involvement and perspective within the industry.

A recent social media post mentioned that you started creating music to fill a gap in your DJ sets. Has your approach to producing changed over the years or has it mostly remained the same?

As creators, we’ve evolved, and that growth has definitely influenced how we approach our music now. Instead of just filling gaps in our sets, we’re trying to tell a bigger story. Whether it’s a club banger or a festival anthem, our focus is on making each track feel timeless while staying true to our sound, or to bring back something from the past. That’s probably been the biggest shift in our approach.

Which piece of hardware or software would you consider the most essential in your setup, and that you would be a little lost without?

Honestly, the Korg M1 holds a special place for us, it’s got that classic sound that we love. And the trusty Voyager of course. For software, Serum and Ableton are essential – and I use ACID Pro a lot for my quick edits and bootlegs.

2024 saw numerous highlights for you, from a residency at Ushuaïa Ibiza to performing with Vin Diesel and multiple collaborations with the likes of Tïësto, Will Sparks and Nicky Romero. What’s the one highlight you’re exceptionally proud of?

2024 was an amazing year filled with highs and career milestones for both Mike and me, both as a duo and individually. For me personally, and being so passionate about film, playing with Vin Diesel at Tomorrowland was unforgettable. It was such a unique blend of music and film worlds.

You’ve consistently been featured in the Top 3 of DJ Mag’s Top 100 DJ’s for over 10 years. At this point in your career, do accolades like this still serve as a motivating factor?

Of course, it’s always an honor to receive any award, especially when it’s voted on by the fans. But the true motivation behind what we do comes from seeing people connect with our music. That’s what drives us the most.

What key piece of advice would you give to your younger selves as burgeoning producers or DJs?

I’d say it’s a long road. The scene is always evolving and there will be ups and downs along the way. But the most important thing is to stay true to yourself and believe in the process and be persistent – persistence is key!

Yourself and Mike have both achieved such extraordinary milestones within the music industry and outside of it. Is there anything you haven’t accomplished or experienced yet that you’re aiming towards?

Musically we want to keep delivering to our fans and when it comes to acting, I definitely feel like I have a lot to prove, so I’m hoping to be part of some great films in the next years.

Was 2024 mostly smooth sailing for you guys? What were some of the biggest challenges last year?

2024 has been a huge year for music, both with what we’ve released and the unreleased material we’ve been working on. One of the challenges has been finding space in our schedules to release everything without clashing on timelines. All the studio time this year has resulted in a massive buildup of music, so 2025 is shaping up to be really exciting as we’ve got so many unreleased tracks just waiting to drop.

Where do you see yourselves as artists in the next few years, and how do you plan to evolve your sound and message?

I feel like we’ve journeyed a lot back to where we started – to that early 90s rave and techno sound and I’m having a ball reinventing that and bringing it to a new generation with a fresh spin. My ‘vinyl only’ concept will return to Tomorrowland, and this time on the Mainstage. So I’m going to dig even deeper and hope to surprise people with some unique vibes.

Are there any collaborations in the pipeline?

Absolutely. We’ve got several projects in the works, both individually and together. So, definitely keep an eye out!

What can fans expect from Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike in 2025?

Fans can expect tons of exciting new releases and collaborations, more main stage parties, as well as club shows. We’ll be returning to Ibiza for another season, and of course, Tomorrowland 2025 is going to be one of the best yet. The year is already shaping up to be incredibly exciting.

