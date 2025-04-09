Sub Zero Project and D-Block & S-te-Fan talk new single ‘Change To Follow’ & share an exclusive mix! [Interview]

Sub Zero Project and D-Block & S-te-Fan talk new single ‘Change To Follow’ & share an exclusive mix! [Interview]

We caught up with two prolific Dutch duos in the hardstyle scene, Sub Zero Project and D-Block & S-te-Fan, who collaborated on a colossal single titled ‘Change To Follow’ on 7 March.

The unprecedented track brings together new school hardstyle superstars Sub Zero Project, and hardstyle legends, D-Block & S-te-Fan, who have been an innovative force within hardstyle since 2004.

‘Change To Follow’ is the second time they’ve collaborated with one another, with the first being ‘Darkest Hour’ which was released in 2019, and has amassed over 42 million Spotify streams and counting.

In the interview, we speak to both duos about the inspiration behind ‘Change To Follow’, what they have in store for the rest of 2025 and they share an exclusive 1 hour mix below!

Let’s chat about your collaborative single ‘Change To Follow’. What sparked the inspiration behind the track and the collaboration?

D-Block & S-te-Fan: The idea came from wanting to follow up ‘Darkest Hour’ in spirit, but not in formula. We knew we couldn’t recreate the same moment—we had to evolve it. The spark was about feeling that a new chapter needed to be written together with SZP, letting go of expectations and creating something raw and powerful.

Sub Zero Project: It’s been six years since ‘Darkest Hour’, so it was about time we hit the studio again. We had talked about a second collab for a while, and when we found out we were both playing the final edition of Qlimax, we immediately agreed it would be the perfect moment to premiere something new.

What was the production process like with ‘Change To Follow’? Did you follow a structured process or was it more organic? Did your creative approach shift at all with this track?

D-Block & S-te-Fan: Very organic. That’s the beauty of working with SZP—when we’re in the studio, it’s all about the vibe. We both made a demo to start with and ended up combining them into one track.

Sub Zero Project: We knew trying to recreate ‘Darkest Hour’ wouldn’t work, so we focused on blending our sounds in a fresh way. The dual-demo idea really helped us land on something balanced and unique, and that’s how ‘Change To Follow’ came to life.

Stream ‘Change To Follow’ below:

Do you have any funny, outrageous or unexpected stories from the studio while producing the single that you can share with us?

D-Block & S-te-Fan: We snuck in the “tick-tack” part from ‘Darkest Hour’ as a subtle Easter egg. We joked in the studio, “How long before someone notices?” The fans clocked it in under a minute—absolute legends.

Sub Zero Project: Yeah, it was a fun little nod to our first collab. It felt like a cool way to connect the two tracks without being too obvious. The fans picked up on it fast.

What do you think makes a collaboration successful?

D-Block & S-te-Fan: Respect and trust. It’s not about who’s right, it’s about what’s right for the track. That balance with SZP is just natural—pure synergy.

Sub Zero Project: 100%. It’s the way our very different styles come together so smoothly. We aimed to make it as balanced as possible, and that’s where the magic happens.

Hardstyle is known for its high-energy and emotional appeal. How do you ensure that your tracks create the right atmosphere and emotions for your listeners?

D-Block & S-te-Fan: We lead with emotion. Even in the heaviest parts, there has to be a human element—a melody, a vocal, a break—that connects.

Sub Zero Project: Every track is different. Sometimes we walk in with a clear concept, other times we just go with what we feel in the moment. If you create from the heart, it’ll connect.

D-Block & S-te-Fan, as hardstyle pioneers, how important is it to stay on the cusp of what’s happening in the scene? And SZP, how do you see yourselves evolving in the next 5–10 years?

D-Block & S-te-Fan: It’s important, but not about chasing trends. We stay aware but focus more on evolving naturally and staying inspired.

Sub Zero Project: The scene is evolving fast and we love it. We want to keep making music that’s accessible and energetic, reaching beyond the core scene and continuing to grow globally.

Outside of music, are there any hobbies or interests that you’re passionate about that help inspire your work?

D-Block & S-te-Fan: Enjoying life—family, travel, friends. Those moments inspire everything we do.

Sub Zero Project: We game, listen to other genres, and just stay curious. There’s always something to take from outside Hardstyle that can make your next track even better.

What do you have in the pipeline for the near future? Any exciting projects, performances or releases we can look out for?

D-Block & S-te-Fan: 2025 is already huge. We’re touring globally and closing the RED at Defqon on Friday with The Spotlight with D-Block & S-te-Fan, complete with a spectacular end show.

Sub Zero Project: Big things are coming—we can’t say too much yet, but we’re working on new solos and exciting collabs both inside and outside Hardstyle, like our track with Hardwell and Lil Jon. It’s going to be a wild year!

Stream the mix below:

Tracklist:

Sub Zero Project & D-Block & S-te-Fan – Change To Follow

D-Block & S-te-Fan & The Prophet – Nothing But Rave

Sub Zero Project ft. Bryant Powell – Refuse To Speak

D-Block & S-te-Fan – Bla Bla

Sub Zero Project – Invincible

D-Block & S-te-Fan & Sub Zero Project – Darkest Hour (The Clock)

Vertile – Fireflies

D-Block & S-te-Fan – No Angel

Sub Zero Project & Rebelion – Save Me

Maddix – Open Sesame (D-Block & S-te-Fan Remix)

Headhunterz & Sub Zero Project – Our Church

Coone & D-Block & S-te-Fan – U Are The High

Headhunterz – Live Forever

Showtek & Sub Zero Project & Doktor – Legends

Ghost Stories – Primal Energy (Haunted Grounds)

Sub Zero Project & Rebelion – Live Fast Die Young

D-Block & S-te-Fan & Aversion – Live For The Hard

Sefa & D-Block & S-te-Fan – Symphony Of Life

Follow Sub Zero Project:

Spotify – Instagram – Facebook – X

Follow D-Block & S-te-Fan:

Spotify – Instagram – Facebook – X