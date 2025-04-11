Paul van Dyk unveils monumental fourteenth album ‘This World Is Ours’

Grammy nominated artist and trance visionary, Paul van Dyk returns with his first album in five years today, released on his imprint VANDIT records.

This World Is Ours is Paul’s fourteenth album, and explores the intersection of AI, human creativity and humanity’s future. The monumental 15 track album follows the success of his recent hits and Beatport #1 singles ‘Back 2 The FVTR’ and ‘Seven Seas’. The album is a masterclass on merging iconic melodies, visceral soundscapes and innovative production, all crafted with a level of precision that only Paul van Dyk can achieve.

Since Paul burst onto the scene in 1994, he has consistently been at the forefront of the global electronic music arena with his take on trance and dance music. The album premiered during his This World Is Ours tour, which kicked off in Tokyo, Japan on 1 March, and is currently underway until 18 October at LAB THE CLUB, in Madrid, Spain. To secure your tickets and see Paul van Dyk live in action, click HERE.

The album also features collaborations with the likes of John 00 Flemming, Paul Thomas, EKKO and FUENKA. The focus track, ‘Beautiful’ featuring Julia Westlin, is an emotionally poignant offering, which blends Paul’s trademark production with atmospheric melodies. It serves as the ideal track to create unforgettable peak time memories.

This World Is Ours is built on an unshakeable foundation of artistic integrity and unmatched creative vision, propelling Paul van Dyk’s already colossal career to unchartered heights once more.

Stream This World Is Ours below:

Upcoming tour dates:

12 April – Transmission, Arnhem, NL

18 April – The Dome, Liverpool, UK

19 April – SWG3, Glasgow, UK

20 April – The Cause, London, UK

24 April – Lane 23, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

26 April – EDC Korea, Seoul, South Korea

2 May – SHINE x Electroid Festival, Mannheim, GER

3 May – Mondaybar Cruise, Helsinki, FI

4 May – Sanctum, Bournemouth, UK

9 May – Parktheater, Kempten, GER

10 May – Rong Malta, Malta, MLT

16 May – Terraza Sultan, Monterrey, Mexico

17 May – Salon Ek Balam, Merida, Mexico

23 May – Exchange Event Centre, Winnipeg, MB

24 May – Harbour Convention Centre, Vancouver, BC

25 May – 1015 Folsom, San Francisco, CA

31 May – Senzoria Festival, Iasi, ROU

7 June – Proton, Stuttgart, GER

8 June – Ein Tag Am Strand, Erfurt, GER

14 June – Ein Tag Am Strand, Berlin, GER

27 June – Bolivar Beach, Athens, GRC

28 June – Luminosity Festival, Zandvoort, NL

12 July – Airbeat One Festival, Neustadt-Glewe, GER

1 Aug – Sunrise Festival, Kolobrzeg, PL

2 Aug – Nature One, Kastellaun, GER

23 Aug – Mysteryland, Vijfhuizen, NL

18 Sept – SHINE IBIZA, Ibiza, ES

20 Sept – SHINE Nottingham Open Air, Nottingham, UK

25 Sept – SHINE IBIZA, Ibiza, ES

18 Oct – LAB THE CLUB, Madrid, Spain

Follow Paul van Dyk:

Instagram – Spotify – Website

Follow VANDIT Records:

Instagram – Facebook – YouTube