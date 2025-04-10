Armin van Buuren shares release date for ‘Dream a Little Dream’ 

Trance trailblazer Armin van Buuren recently shared the release date for his highly anticipated single ‘Dream a Little Dream’.

On social media, he shared a video of himself on a picturesque beach, with the release date written in the sand, stating that the single will officially drop on 25 April 2025.

The progressive house track features vocalist Sam Gray, and Armin first debuted the single in 2023 during his Ultra Music Festival set.

Since the release date announcement, fans have been in a frenzy expressing how long they’ve been waiting for the release date and how much the track means to them.

