Kygo drops full lineup for USHUAÏA Ibiza Summer residency 

Kygo shared the full lineup for his highly anticipated residency at USHUAÏA Ibiza, which was awarded the number 3 spot on DJ Mag’s Top 100 Clubs in 2025.

The residency will take place from 20 July until 31 August, and is inspired by Kygo’s world tour. The Norwegian DJ and producer will return for 7 Sundays in the heart of Summer, and has crafted a spectacular supporting lineup featuring a balance of established and emerging acts.

On the established acts front, there’s Dutch future house pioneer Oliver Heldens who will be playing the first night along with Kygo, French dance and tech house star Matt Sassari, as well as model and DJ Xandra.

Other acts to look out for include Afrojack who will be playing on 3 August, vocalist extraordinaire HAYLA, who will be joining Kygo on August 10th and 31st, as well as the prolific Austin Millz, who takes to the stage on 27 July and 24 August.

Kygo is known for his tropical house sound, and hits like the reimagining of the unreleased Whitney Houston track ‘Higher Love’, as well as ‘Stole the Show’ and ‘Firestone’. As one of the most in-demand DJs and producers on the planet right now, Kygo is sure to pull out all the stops for this iconic residency! Secure your tickets HERE

