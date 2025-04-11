Alibi on creating music with meaning, the future of Drum and Bass & drops an exclusive mix! [Interview]

Alibi is the moniker of Brazilian drum and bass producer and DJ Fabio Jesus, who emerged onto the scene in the early 90’s. Originally from São Paulo and now based in Vienna, Hungary, Alibi’s catalogue is as impressive as it is vast! He’s worked with the likes of fellow Brazilian drum and bass titan DJ Marky as well as UK stalwart S.P.Y.

Alibi has also had releases on dominating labels like Hospital Records, DARKMTTR and Innerground to name a few, while he’s had support from the likes of drum and bass royalty Break, Roni Size and Bryan Gee.

Alibi has been performing at Sun and Bass since 2015, which is one of the most sought after drum and bass festivals in the world. In our interview with Alibi we chat about what sparked his love for drum and bass, his approach to collaborations, upcoming releases and he shares an exclusive 1 hour mix below!

Could you tell us what’s your earliest musical memory?

I’ve got quite a few memorable ones. My father used to have a record shop in São Paulo, at the iconic ‘Galeria do Rock,’ so from an early age, I was exposed to a lot of great music at home. I even remember when he got his first CD player—there were instructions on the back cover of the CD explaining how to use it. My mother also listened to a lot of Brazilian music, like Samba and Pagode. Good times.

What sparked your interest in drum and bass in particular? Was there a specific moment when you knew this was the direction you wanted to go in?

My friends had a lot to do with that. They got hooked first—I was more into other genres like Rock and Reggae in the late ‘90s—but they managed to take me out to some parties with them.

There was this legendary club called Coque Luxe in my hometown, Mauá, and later, in the early 2000s, we used to go to other places in São Paulo, like Lov.E and D-Edge. I started getting more and more involved with the scene, and around 2005, a good friend of mine had the idea of us learning how to DJ. Since then, I’ve never stopped.

You’ve collaborated with some drum and bass heavyweights like S.P.Y and DJ Marky. What’s your approach to collaborating, and what do you think makes a successful collaboration?

Most of the time, especially when working with friends, collaboration is a great way to grow and step out of your comfort zone. The idea of different minds coming together to create something new while still maintaining your own identity fascinates me.

I’ve done a few collaborations remotely, exchanging samples and stems over the internet, which can work well, but I definitely prefer in-person sessions. The chance for unexpected things to happen is much higher, and you learn a lot during the process. I think a successful collaboration happens when both artists complement each other sonically and, most importantly, when you have fun doing it.

What is your favourite part of the creative/production process, and what do you find the most challenging?

I’m actually trying to rely less on a trial-and-error process. I guess I’ll never completely avoid it—it’s just a normal part of being a producer—but dedicating certain days to sound design, synthesis, making presets, or programming drums makes the whole process much smoother.

I love developing ideas and creating riffs, but finishing a track to the point where I’m fully happy with it is a big challenge. I’ve realized that having a larger library of material available makes a huge difference.

You remixed Break’s track ‘Headshot’ last year, and the response was incredible! Can you walk us through your artistic process when remixing a track?

I’m a huge fan of Break’s music. He’s one of the nicest guys in the scene and has been supporting my work a lot over the past few years. I felt truly honored when he invited me to remix ‘Headshot,’ one of the standout tracks from his album.

The original track has this raw energy and heavy, deep bass—perfect for club sound systems—and people love it. I wanted to keep the essence of the track while adding my own touch. I went for a slightly more aggressive approach, but at the same time, I didn’t want it to feel too busy. It was such an intense process, and I was super happy when he approved the remix. We started playing it out, and the crowd responded really well.

Which piece of hardware or software would you consider the most essential in your setup, and that you would be a little lost without?

I have a few pieces of hardware in my studio, good monitors, and a decent room, but I’d say the most important thing is a solid computer. It makes everything so much easier. I used to work with a really basic setup, which was great for pushing my creativity, but after a while, having a good computer becomes essential for growth.

Last year, you performed at the legendary Sun and Bass festival which is a huge milestone. How do you approach festival performances compared to club nights? Is there any difference in the way you prepare your set or get ready?

Sun and Bass is so special. My first performance there was back in 2015, and I’m so grateful to experience the festival every year (apart from the COVID years, of course). It’s all about love.

It depends on the festival or event or set duration, really. I can be quite unpredictable when playing, and I love being spontaneous, but overall, my preparation process doesn’t change too much.

Can you tell us how your sound evolved recently?

I think my sound is maturing as I keep learning new things. I enjoy creating a deeper connection between the music, the artwork, and the story behind each release.

Recently, my tracks have been carrying themes like politics and mental health, or simply focusing on raw energy—like my latest release, ‘Roll Out.’

What does the future of drum and bass look like to you?

It looks promising. There are so many new talents coming up, and the experienced producers keep pushing the sound to new levels. I’m always looking forward to the future.

What’s the weirdest, most amazing or unexpected reaction you’ve had to your music?

That’s a tough one! There have been quite a few special moments (and unexpected ones), but one that stands out was when Fabio & Grooverider and Bailey supported my music for the first time on BBC Radio. At the time, I was living in Brazil, producing music with very limited resources, so getting support from such legends felt incredibly special.

What can we expect from you in the near future? Are there any exciting collaborations or projects in the works?

I’ve got some exciting things coming up! There will be a few releases on V Recordings, and the next one is a collaboration with Think Tonk called ‘Run To The Night,’ expected to be released this spring. I’m also working on more music for DARKMTTR Records, plus a couple of remixes, including one for Steve Aoki.

Besides that, I’ve got some collaborations in the works with L-Side, Urbandawn, Nymfo, Carasel and some other people—I’ll be able to share more details soon!

Stream Alibi’s exclusive YourEDM mix below:

Mix tracklist:

Level 2 – ID – DUB

Vektah – What We Got feat. Riya – DUB

Break – Gunshot Love feat. Liam Bailey (L-Side Remix) – DUB

Jenks – Bullet – DUB

Level 2 – Roskovo – DUB

Amoss – Ruff Stuff – DUB

Sl8r & Fox – Pull It Up – DUB

Mindstate – Sims – 31 Recordings

Waeys & Sylla – If Not Me – Critical Music

Alibi – Slap It Down – DUB

L-Side – Bad That – DUB

Emperor – Void – DUB

Business as Usual – ID – DUB

Workforce – Water In the Basement – Must Make

Break ft SP:MC – Box Clever (Skeptical Remix) – DUB

Alibi & Lowqui – On Course – V Recordings

IAMDOOMED – Quadra – DARKMTTR

Alibi – ID – DUB

Level 2 – Down in It – DUB

Alibi & Nymfo – Mekit – DUB

Alibi & L-Side – ID – DUB

LSB – Tripped (Workforce Remix) – DUB

Command Strange – ID – DUB

L-Side – Ya Underground – DUB

Break – Headshot (Alibi Remix) – Symmetry

Think Tonk & Alibi – Run To The Night – DUB

ID – ID -DUB

Urbandawn, Alibi – Misfit – V Recordings

Steve Aoki – Beautiful (Alibi Remix) – DUB

Alibi – Big Man Jungle feat. Cleveland Watikis & MC Fats (Level 2 VIP) – DU

Logistics – Together – Hospital Records

LSB – 175 – DUB

S.P.Y & Alibi – This Is Goodbye feat. flowanastasia – Shogun Audio

