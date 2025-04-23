Hamdi performed at an abandoned mall last weekend

Over the Easter weekend, dubstep icon Hamdi performed at an abandoned mall in Atlanta, Georgia.

The sold-out event, which took place on 19 April, was part of his ABOMINATION Intimate Clubs Tour, and was hosted in collaboration with DEFINE EVERYTHING FUTURE (DEF), a woman-owned and led collective of creatives who provide safer, cleaner and more conscious spaces for fans and artists.

They’re renowned for hosting parties in unique locations with top tier artists like ISOxo, who performed in an underground garage in downtown Atlanta last year. They also hosted Of The Trees in an underground train station in 2021, as well as Hamdi in a warehouse in 2023.

Last Saturday, Hamdi’s set was filled with Dubstep classics like Rusko’s ‘Woo boost’ which he used as an opener, while the set also featured his mega hit ‘Skanka’. On his TikTok account, Hamdi said he never thought he would ever perform in an abandoned mall, and expressed gratitude to DEF; “Never thought I’d do a set in between two elevators in an abandoned mall 🤯 Big thanks to DEF for having me ❤️ ”.

Other superb acts on the lineup included Argentinian bass maestro DABOW and emerging dubstep star indastars.

Hamdi‘s ABOMINATION tour continues in the US! Catch him next in Brooklyn on 25 April, and check out the rest of his tour dates HERE

