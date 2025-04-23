Dark Mode Light Mode
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Follow Us
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Follow Us
What are You Looking For?
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What So Not on his MOTIONS tour, the state of electronic music and more [Interview]
Hamdi performed at an abandoned mall last weekend
Swedish House Mafia introduce new label SUPERHUMAN, announce forthcoming track 'No Enemies'

Hamdi performed at an abandoned mall last weekend

April 23, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Hamdi / Hamdi Facebook

Over the Easter weekend, dubstep icon Hamdi performed at an abandoned mall in Atlanta, Georgia.  

The sold-out event, which took place on 19 April, was part of his ABOMINATION Intimate Clubs Tour, and was hosted in collaboration with DEFINE EVERYTHING FUTURE (DEF), a woman-owned and led collective of creatives who provide safer, cleaner and more conscious spaces for fans and artists. 

They’re renowned for hosting parties in unique locations with top tier artists like ISOxo, who performed in an underground garage in downtown Atlanta last year. They also hosted Of The Trees in an underground train station in 2021,  as well as Hamdi  in a warehouse in 2023. 

Advertisement

Last Saturday, Hamdi’s set was filled with Dubstep classics like Rusko’s Woo boost’ which he used as an opener, while the set also featured his mega hit ‘Skanka’. On his TikTok account, Hamdi said he never thought he would ever perform in an abandoned mall, and expressed gratitude to DEF; “Never thought I’d do a set in between two elevators in an abandoned mall 🤯 Big thanks to DEF for having me ❤️ ”.

Other superb acts on the lineup included Argentinian bass maestro DABOW and emerging dubstep star indastars.

Hamdi‘s ABOMINATION tour continues in the US! Catch him next in Brooklyn on 25 April, and check out the rest of his tour dates HERE

DEF x Hamdi poster / DEF Facebook

Follow Hamdi:

SpotifyInstagramFacebookXTikTok

Follow DEF:

Website Instagram YouTubeSoundCloudTikTokFacebook 

 

April 23, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Previous Post

What So Not on his MOTIONS tour, the state of electronic music and more [Interview]

April 22, 2025
Next Post

Swedish House Mafia introduce new label SUPERHUMAN, announce forthcoming track 'No Enemies'

April 23, 2025
Advertisement

Recommended for You