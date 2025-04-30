Dark Mode Light Mode
R3HAB Channels Rave History with Modern Twist in ‘Right Here, Right Now’
Das Mörtal returns with the dark pulse of ‘Falsche Daten’

April 30, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Das Mörtal / Image credit: Ariana Molly

Techno heavyweight Das Mörtal is back, unleashing his latest cinematic single ‘Falsche Daten’ today via Lisbon Lux Records. Accompanied by a hypnotic and surreal music video, the track offers a first glimpse into his upcoming EP titled Origins, which is set to drop later this year.

A sonic relic from his early days, ‘Falsche Daten’ captures a raw, formative energy, an echo of the past reimagined for the seemingly distant future. Injected with gritty industrial textures, pulsing acid synths and oscillating techno rhythms, the track surges forward like a possessed time machine. At its core lies a writhing synth line which acts as a throwback to ‘90s rave culture, recharged with modern menace.

With over 60 million Spotify streams, Das Mörtal has carved a remarkable global presence, performing at influential festivals like Osheaga, Transmusicales and Meg Festival, while he’s toured with the likes of Vitalic and Perturbator. Since 2015, he’s delivered nearly 100 live shows, with more than 70 dates across the US and Europe.

Critics from CLASH, KALTBLUT and MetalSucks have praised his eerie, yet extravagant soundscape which is firmly rooted in Berlin’s underground. With ‘Falsche Daten’, Das Mörtal doesn’t just revisit his origins – he weaponises them, offering a brutal, beautiful techno odyssey. 

Das Mortal told us: “Falsche Daten was created early on my producing career while channeling my techno influences of the time which were The Hacker & Vitalic. Like all the tracks from ORIGINS, it was made to stand on its own, outside of the album or EP format and represented a specific moment in time of my early years trying to find out what my sound was. ORIGINS collect these ideas made during those formative years that still represent the Das Mörtal sound of today.”

Stream ‘Falsche Daten’ below:

Follow Das Mörtal:

Follow Lisbon Lux:

April 30, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

Previous Post

R3HAB Channels Rave History with Modern Twist in ‘Right Here, Right Now’

April 29, 2025
